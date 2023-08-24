The city of Vienna announced a investment of 100 million euros in the adaptation of the city to the increase in temperatures caused by climate change. This initiative’s main objective is to create green areas and bicycle lanes.

(It may interest you: Russia confirms the death of the leader of the Wagner group in a private plane accident).

Under the motto ‘Off the asphalt’, 215 projects have been approved that will be carried out until 2025. Among them, the construction of a bicycle highway on one of the main avenues of the city stands out, as well as the planting of trees and shrubs to increase the green areas.

Various measures will be implemented in different neighborhoods of the city, such as the widening of sidewalks, the strategic planting of trees to provide shade, and the reduction of the presence of motorized traffic. In addition, the plan includes the redesign and landscaping of squares to make them cooler.

(You may be interested in: Yevgueni Prigozhin, the unpredictable chief of the Wagner militia who fell out with Putin).

215 projects have been approved and will be carried out until 2025.

The purpose of this project is to make Vienna a “model city for a livable climate”. To achieve this, the local government of the Social Democratic Party (SPÖ) and the liberals of Neos have allocated more than 58 million euros to finance these measures.

Known for its high quality of life, Vienna has led several indices in this regard for years. In the comparative study carried out by the consultancy Mercer that covers 231 metropolises around the world, the city has occupied the first place during the last decade.

Austria experienced an increase in the frequency and duration of heat waves compared to pre-1990 data. According to official figures, heat waves are 50 percent more common today and extend for several additional days.

The current heat wave, which is about to end in the next few days, will have lasted for 15 days, twice as long as it used to.

What to do to face climate change?

More news

Forest fires and a late heat wave swelter across southern Europe

List of dates on which Feijóo’s candidacy to preside over the government of Spain will be voted

Fires in Greece: 18 people found dead in forest ravaged by flames

*This content was made with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information from EFE, and was reviewed by the journalist and an editor.