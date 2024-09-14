The city of Vienna will no longer depend on Russian gas from 2025, when the Vienna Energy public utility, its main heating supplier, has completed the transition to alternative sources, mainly from Norway, the city council announced on Saturday.

“Russia is not a reliable partner for Europe, as it has clearly demonstrated in recent years. That is why I have given Wiener Stadtwerke (municipal infrastructure provider) and Wien Energie a clear mandate for gas diversification,” Vienna City Councillor for Finance and Economic Affairs Peter Hanke said in a statement.

Hanke claims that households, power plants and district heating systems in Vienna will stop using Russian gas “completely”“, without implying an increase in prices for consumers.

According to the city government, this measure is part of the strategic plan of the Austrian capital, led by the social-democratic SPÖ, to achieve climate neutrality by 2040.

To this end, according to the municipal statement, the public company Wien Energie has signed supply contracts with trading partners to ensure the end of dependency of Russian gas in its supply network.

“In 2022, large quantities arrived from North Africa, and last winter, 30% of district heating needs were purchased from Norway,” the city council reports.

They also stress that the origin of the gas will be guaranteed through a “declaration of honour”, in line with European Union regulations, through which the partners ensure that the agreed quantities are injected into the gas network from Europe.

In some cases, they add that they also Certificates of origin will be issued tamper-proof.

As the largest gas buyer and distributor in Vienna, Wien Energie supplies gas, electricity and heating to around two million customers, according to company data.

Despite efforts to diversify its imports, especially from Norway, Central Asia and North Africa, According to federal government figures, Austria is still 90 percent dependent on Russian gas.

