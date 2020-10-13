VIENNA (dpa-AFX) – The Vienna Stock Exchange closed clearly in the red on Tuesday. The Austrian leading index ATX fell by 1.13 percent to 2193.72 points. He expanded the initially moderate discounts in late trading after the majority of the US stock exchanges also started in the red. The broader ATX Prime dropped a similar rate of 1.09 percent to 1,122.81 units.

Rising Covid 19 infection numbers fueled economic concerns across Europe. In addition, there was still no progress in the negotiations for a US economic stimulus package, which also clouded sentiment. There was also no support from the published data. The economic expectations of German financial experts, measured by the index of the Center for European Economic Research (ZEW), surprisingly clouded over in October.

The US consumer price data published in the afternoon, however, turned out as expected. The inflation rate in September was 1.4 percent year-on-year, slightly higher than in the previous month. In August it was 1.3 percent.

On the company side, Vienna Airport presented traffic results. According to these, the group’s passenger volume at the three locations Vienna, Malta and Kosice was 702,984 passengers, 81.5 percent below the figures for the same month last year. The shares ended the trading day with a significant minus of 1.81 percent.

As on the previous day, the ATX was mainly impacted by the weakness of the heavily weighted bank shares. The shares of Raiffeisen Bank International lost 2.66 percent, the shares of Erste Group fell by 2.41 percent and shares in BAWAG fell by 1.52 percent.

The discounts at domestic insurers were even stronger. The shares of UNIQA slipped with a minus of 3.79 percent at the end of the ATX and the shares of the Vienna Insurance Group (VIG) also lost a very significant 2.72 percent.

Above all, the shares in Do & Co were able to escape the weak environment with a solid increase of 4.78 percent. The Post shares were also well sought after, with a price increase of 1.58 percent. Andritz shares rose slightly, increasing by 0.33 percent and thus continuing to rise after their strong previous day. On Monday they had gained more than four percent./dkm/sto/APA/nas