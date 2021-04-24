During the last round of the Vienna talks, Abbas Araghchi, the chief Iranian negotiator, referred to two things, the first saying, “We believe that the text that we have presented can form a good basis for negotiations.” As for the second, it invokes a saying by Supreme Leader Khamenei: “We do not want exhaustive and long-term negotiations at all. ». The indications are what should stop us, so has Tehran decided to abandon the strategy of (temporal attrition), which was its best tool during the negotiations from 2003 to the signing of the 2015 agreement. And is the reason for this political realism (defending the achieved gains), or is that the implementation of a strategy Guarantors (Beijing and Moscow).

Tehran will continue to try to shuffle all the cards, but its strategic objectives will not change, the first of which is the rehabilitation of its political system internationally (parity parity), secondly, an acceptable balance without sacrificing political gains (recognition of its national interests within its definition of its strategic depth), and third, guarantees of internal political containment Economically and socially.

Tehran’s first tool in mixing the cards is to heat up the atmosphere accompanying the negotiations, directly and indirectly (Iraq, Syria, Yemen / the security of navigation in Hormuz and Bab al-Mandeb). As for morally, it will employ the Iranian presidential elections (conservatives who refuse to negotiate on the scale of Ahmadinejad, and reformists on the scale of Hassan Rouhani). While neither of them does not have that weight in strategic decision-making at present, the future of the conflict over what the position of the guide represents in terms of Iranian political expression is a motive. The two blocs for political positioning from this file now.

As for the situation of escalation between Tehran and Tel Aviv, this is politically acceptable by Tehran. This achieves the reality of a state of “political parity” between Tehran and the international powers, and a direct relative struggle with the largest regional nuclear power (Israel). It is directly related to the negotiating table, especially after the rumors about the failure of the Israeli air defenses to intercept a missile that targeted the nuclear power plant in Dimona. This was preceded by a briefing by Israel to the Security Council on the development of Iran’s ballistic system in terms of range / accuracy of navigation guidance / warhead. And Tehran realizes the importance of the (relative) balance in the deterrence ability vis-à-vis Israel morally, especially after the latter’s success in achieving major security breaches at the expense of Iran’s nuclear program in its military aspect.

Returning to the guide’s saying that Iran is not about to enter into long negotiations, it may seem that this is due to international recognition of its right to contain Iranian threats to its sustainability, and within what Tehran knows as its strategic depth. Tehran is facing direct challenges in the most important areas of its political acquisitions (Iraq), from what previously represented its most important political tool (its Shiite component). Secondly, its failure to create a sustainable political model (politically and socially) within the natural strategic depth agreed upon by the signatories of the 2015 agreement.

The foregoing may represent the unannounced preaching between the negotiating parties in Vienna despite what is filtering from some capitals. However, the timing of Riyadh’s announcement of its rejection of Iranian intransigence, as well as Tel Aviv’s announcement that it is no longer concerned with negotiation tracks in the event that it does not take security considerations for Israel, is a development that must be Not to be ignored by the parties negotiating with Tehran. Likewise, the need for international consensus on the region’s need to enter into a transitional phase capable of securing all the requirements for restoring stability must be recognized.

* A Bahraini writer