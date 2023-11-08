Every year the Vienna State Opera lets a different artist beautify its Iron Curtain – this time it is Anselm Kiefer. Thoughts from a friend of the painter about his picture “Solaris”: A guest article.

The work “Solaris” by Anselm Kiefer for the curtain of the Vienna State Opera Image: Anselm Kiefer

Eisen. . . Iron! What hasn’t been attributed to this chemical element, the fourth most common element in the earth’s crust with the modest atomic number of 26? Durability, indestructibility, the magic of invincibility and in the hands of heroes: power and glory.

The prehistorians named an age that lasted thousands of years after iron. An iron dagger was placed in the sarcophagus of the crippled child pharaoh Tut-Ankh-Amun, who was worshiped like a god, as one of the greatest treasures of his time and was given to him on his Nile journey into eternity. And even the mass murderers of a supposedly thousand-year-old empire adorned themselves with iron crosses as a sign that their rule would last for eons – and that after a few years of terror it was destroyed in firestorms.