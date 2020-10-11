B.t the state elections in Vienna, the Social Democrats are clearly on the winning track, according to the ORF’s first projection. Accordingly, the SPÖ can count on Mayor Michael Ludwig with 41.7 percent of the vote – that would be 2.1 percentage points more than when the polls were held five years ago.

According to the forecast, the right-wing FPÖ will lose more than two thirds of its voters compared to the record result of 2015 and only come to 7.5 percent. That is a minus of 23.3 percentage points.

According to the extrapolation, the conservative ÖVP increased by 9.4 percentage points and got 18.7 percent of the vote. With 14.6 percent (plus 2.7 percentage points), the Greens are at a record level in the Austrian capital. The liberal Neos climb slightly to 8.1 percent.

The former FPÖ party leader Heinz-Christian Strache, who started with his own list, reached 3.6 percent in the first extrapolation – and is likely to fail at the 5 percent hurdle.

The range of fluctuation in the extrapolation is plus / minus 2 percentage points. It already takes into account the likely voting behavior of around 380,000 postal voters. Vienna is both a city and a federal state.