For four years, the students of the college of Saint-Benoît (Vienne) eat local. On the menu on Wednesday October 14 at noon: daytime vegetables, local goat cheese and village bread. “It is very good“, feasts a teenager. Local and seasonal products represent 50% of what Christophe Vezien, the chef, cooks. For him, it is a guarantee of quality.”We have a quinoa salad, which is organic quinoa and we see that the product is really very very good“, he believes.

Jean-Frédéric Granger came with his organic cheeses, produced by the goats he raises on his farm in Poitou. In all, he works for half a dozen establishments in the department; a new clientele which represents a real plus for him . “It’s regular in terms of orders and payments“, he indicates. From the producer to the plate, the challenge is considerable: for the moment, the share of local products served in the canteen of the colleges reaches 30% in Vienne.