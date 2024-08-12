Home World

From: Bettina Menzel

Press Split

The town hall in the Austrian capital Vienna. © IMAGO / Panthermedia/Spitzi-Foto

Millions of tourists flock to Vienna every year. The city now wants to put a stop to the looming housing shortage by restricting short-term rentals.

Vienna – Vienna was declared a Economist for the third time in a row named the “most livable” city in the world. Millions of tourists visit the Austrian capital every year, and many choose to stay in Airbnbs. Since July 1 this year, a new restriction on short-term rentals has been in place.

Vienna restricts short-term rentals: Which landlords are affected by the new rules

Approximately seven million tourists travelled to Vienna last year – and the trend is rising. Platforms such as Airbnb and Booking.com have already led to a shortage of affordable housing in cities such as Amsterdam, Barcelona and Paris. Many popular tourist destinations have therefore already introduced stricter regulations for short-term rentals – that is, for rentals between two and 30 days. Since July 1, new regulations have also been in place in Vienna: landlords can offer their apartments for short-term rentals for a maximum of 90 days a year, reports the Austrian newspaper standard.

This applies to apartments in which natural persons have registered their main, secondary or second residence. The situation is different for landlords who want to use an apartment exclusively for short-term rental throughout the year. Special permits for longer rentals of more than 90 days are still possible in Vienna, but are subject to conditions. “This is about a real mobilization of empty apartments that are used exclusively to be sublet to tourists,” explained Housing Councilor Kathrin Gaál (SPÖ) to the media Cosmo.

Vienna and the 90-day rule: The balance between short-term rentals and permanent residential purposes

According to Airbnb’s founding legend, the current company bosses accommodated guests on an air mattress in the living room during a trade fair in San Francisco – and that’s how they came up with their business idea. With the new 90-day rule for short-term rentals, Airbnb is now moving a little back to the idea from the beginning: to accommodate guests for a short period of time, for example to reduce their own rental costs.

Anyone who wants a special permit for rentals longer than 90 days doesn’t have a good chance if the apartment is in a residential zone, for example. Another factor is how many apartments in the building in question are available for residential purposes. At least 50 percent must be available to get the permit. The consent of the owners’ association is also required. If such an exemption is granted, it is initially valid for five years, after which a new review is necessary.

In international comparison, the rule in Vienna is still mild: Barcelona wants to completely ban Airbnbs by 2029.