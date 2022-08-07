Iran and the United States are moving towards the restoration of the nuclear deal – since August 3, negotiations of the parties to the agreement have continued in the Austrian capital. White House spokesman John Kirby has already said that the process is in fact completed. According to him, the compromise document has been prepared and it remains only to sign it. But Tehran is in no hurry with this, putting forward its own conditions. Despite the contradictions, “the negotiators have every chance of successfully fulfilling their task,” said Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s representative to international organizations in Vienna. Experts interviewed by Izvestia noted that it is important for Iran to have guarantees that all sanctions will be lifted, and after the midterm elections to the US Congress, the Republicans – if they get a majority – will not nullify the agreements of the Joe Biden team.

Conditions still remain

Negotiations in Vienna on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) resumed after almost a six-month pause – the last time the indirect meetings of the United States and Iran were held in March of this year. Indirect – because the representatives of the Iranian and American delegations communicate only through intermediaries in the person of the EU countries.

At the end of June, the negotiators met in the capital of Qatar, Doha. But the dialogue then ended without visible results.

The current round in Vienna is largely devoted to discussing an already prepared compromise proposal – in July, EU chief diplomat Josep Borrell presented his version of the solution to the issue and, in order to avoid a “dangerous nuclear crisis”, called on Iran and the United States to accept it. However, Reuters, citing two Iranian officials reportedthat Tehran is “dissatisfied” with the Borrell project and put forward its own demands.

There are at least two stumbling blocks – Iran demands to exclude the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) from the list of US terrorist organizations. In addition, he wants to get guarantees on the nuclear deal from the IAEA.

On the first issue, according to Reuters, Tehran and Washington were still able to find a compromise. An Iranian source of the agency confirmed that “the sanctions against the IRGC will be lifted gradually.” This confirms the information in the July material of Izvestia – earlier our sources reported that Iran and the United States agreed to first restore the nuclear deal, and only then discuss the exclusion of the IRGC from the “black list”.

Despite the success (so far only according to sources) in the issue with the IRGC, the parties continue to issue ultimatums in other areas. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said the US should give a “realistic response” to his country’s proposals. Meanwhile, the European participants in the nuclear deal called on Tehran “not to make unrealistic demands that go beyond the scope of the JCPOA, including with regard to IAEA safeguards.”

— The text is on the table. There will be no reopening of negotiations. Now Iran must decide on a deal while it is still possible, the UK, Germany and France reacted rather harshly in their joint statement.

John Kirby, strategic communications coordinator at the White House National Security Council, was quick to say that the talks were “virtually complete at this point.” Representative of the Russian Federation to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov wrote in his Telegram channel that the de facto ninth round of negotiations in Vienna is still ongoing. But “there are definitely no unresolved issues on the agenda,” he said.

“Despite a few remaining disagreements, the negotiators have every chance of successfully completing their task,” the diplomat stressed.

Adlan Margoev, a researcher at the Center for Middle East Studies at the Institute of International Studies at MGIMO, believes that the return of the negotiation process to the Vienna platform and active consultations between diplomats give hope that Iran and the United States will be able to agree on a few remaining points.

– From the statements of Russian and Iranian representatives, it is clear that Iran, with the support of Russia, insists on its position and expects steps from the United States. If Tehran does not see Washington’s willingness to compromise, there will be no return to the JCPOA. The current administration in the United States will not be able to return this agreement at a low cost,” the expert explained to Izvestia.

Radjab Safarov, the head of the center for the study of Iran, also noted the desire of Western countries to constructively approach the solution of the issue.

– On the one hand, the United States is very interested in reaching an agreement, but they want to achieve this without taking into account the opinion and interests of Iran in the negotiation process. They want: let’s sign at the place where we are now, the expert told Izvestia. – A huge number of sanctions after the withdrawal of the Americans from the agreement and Iran raises a legitimate question: where are the guarantees that all these sanctions will be lifted?

According to Vladimir Sazhin, a senior researcher at the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, in fact, the decision depends not only on the United States or Iran – the ball is on both sides at the same time.

“Iran is making demands, and the US is making demands, it’s hard to say how this round of negotiations will go. The Biden administration is interested in a deal, since midterm congressional elections are coming up in the United States, and Republicans, opponents of the current cabinet, oppose the deal, the expert explained to Izvestia. – There is a possibility that the Republicans will seize the Congress, one of the chambers. Therefore, Biden, who even in pre-election statements said that the deal should be restored, is now in a difficult position. Perhaps the Iranians are just delaying the elections in order to negotiate better terms

EU needs Iranian oil

Tehran wants the United States to remove the IRGC from terrorist organizations, but “this is just an excuse to drag out the process,” Vladimir Sazhin believes.

– Because even the exclusion of the IRGC practically does not change anything, all the sanctions against the leaders of the IRGC and against companies associated with the IRGC remain. The Iranians are simply pulling to have more advantages. Many officials in Iran say that Tehran is capable of building a nuclear weapon – this has never happened before. Deputies of the Majlis say that the ayatollah should cancel the fatwa, which allegedly prohibits the creation of nuclear weapons, the expert explained.

There are extremely many problems with the Iranian deal, so it is unlikely that an agreement will be concluded in the coming days, the orientalist added.

At the same time, he stressed that the EU is also interested in restoring the deal – the Europeans hope that the lifting of sanctions against Iran will allow them to compensate for the lack of hydrocarbons, primarily oil, in connection with the sanctions against Russia. Against this background, the lifting of sanctions against Iran is not entirely beneficial for the Russian Federation as the largest exporter of hydrocarbons to the EU, he said.

However, Adlan Margoev does not agree with this statement. According to him, the restoration of the JCPOA will only “fix the positive course of Russian-Iranian relations, because Moscow’s diplomatic support in order to lift anti-Iranian sanctions means a lot for Tehran and its ability to overcome economic difficulties.”

“Russian interests are wider than mercantile rivalry in the energy market: a peaceful resolution of the problem around Iran’s nuclear program will make the region safer for Russia, and the Iranian experience of self-sufficient technological development in some areas of the economy and emerging projects of bilateral cooperation are of interest to the Russian Federation in the current conditions,” the analyst concluded.

Meanwhile, negotiations in Vienna continue, and there is no formal deadline for returning to the deal.