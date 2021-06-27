The girl’s body was found around 7 a.m. Saturday morning on a green belt between two carriageways in Vienna’s Donaustadt district, local media said. The police initially thought it was an 18-year-old woman, but her parents came forward after authorities released the description of the victim.

An autopsy revealed that the girl was killed by asphyxiation, police spokesman Markus Dittrich said. She also had several marks of violence on her body. Examination of her fingerprints and a neighborhood search with photos of the victim has yielded nothing. In order not to jeopardize the police investigation, no further details about the investigation have been released.