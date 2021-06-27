Police in the Austrian capital Vienna have launched an investigation into the murder of a 13-year-old girl. Her body was found on Saturday, leaning against a tree. According to forensic experts, she was badly beaten and died of suffocation. Her parents identified her on Sunday, a police spokesperson said.
The girl’s body was found around 7 a.m. Saturday morning on a green belt between two carriageways in Vienna’s Donaustadt district, local media said. The police initially thought it was an 18-year-old woman, but her parents came forward after authorities released the description of the victim.
An autopsy revealed that the girl was killed by asphyxiation, police spokesman Markus Dittrich said. She also had several marks of violence on her body. Examination of her fingerprints and a neighborhood search with photos of the victim has yielded nothing. In order not to jeopardize the police investigation, no further details about the investigation have been released.
