Home page World

From: Moritz Bletzinger

Split

Water police in Vienna: Child (5) found dead in the Danube. (Iconic image) © Panthermedia/Imago

After the attack on his mother, a five-year-old was found dead in the Neue Donau. His father is the suspect, and there has been no trace of him for a week.

Vienna – Terrible find in Austria: The police pulled a five-year-old dead from the Danube in Vienna. He is the son of the man who is said to have attacked his wife (the mother of his child) with a hammer last Sunday and seriously injured him.

A week after the brutal hammer attack in Vienna: child (5) is dead in the Danube

The boy’s lifeless body was discovered in a side arm of the Danube around 6 p.m. on Saturday evening. It is unclear how long he had been in the water. After unsuccessful attempts at resuscitation, the water police determined that it was the son of the 39-year-old injured person.

A police spokesman said an autopsy would take place on Sunday oe24.at. It should also bring clarity about the cause of death, the police do not rule out third-party negligence.

Man beats ex-wife with hammer: police have so far been unsuccessful

The police have been investigating the child’s father for almost a week. The 41-year-old went into hiding. He is said to have attacked his wife with a hammer and injured her face, head and shoulders. The attack probably happened on Sunday evening. The man had turned up alone at the woman’s house when he was supposed to bring their son back after his visiting hours. According to the police, he threatened his former wife with a stun gun before the hammer blows.

When she screamed for help, a neighbor came to the rescue and the attacker fled. Since then there has been no trace of him.

At the end of June, a relationship act had shaken Austria, three people died in St. Peter am Kammersberg. A German hotel manager and a 65-year-old Austrian were apparently shot by a man from Saxony. Three people died in a bloody attack in Bavaria at the end of July. (moe)