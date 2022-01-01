The Vienna Opera House canceled all its performances until next Wednesday, due to the detection of several cases of infection with the Omicron strain of the Corona virus among the staff of the house. It is scheduled to be shown on the first day of the new year.

The Vienna Opera has not previously had to close due to cases of “Covid-19”.

Bodjan Rošcic, director of the opera, said that more than 85% of the workers received three doses of vaccines against corona, and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are performed at least three times a week. Artists who play, sing, dance and perform together make complete protection impossible.”

He explained that the speed and severity of infection increased “dramatically” due to the Omicron strain.