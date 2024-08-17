A pedestrian fell on a sloping street near a bus stop. According to the professional fire department, she was carried away by the water and pushed under a stationary bus. Firefighters lifted the vehicle and freed the woman, a fire department spokesman told the German Press Agency. She was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.
The fire brigade was called out to hundreds of incidents due to flooded streets and water seepage into buildings. Due to the heavy rainfall, rail traffic on a city line was also interrupted. The storm did not affect the entire city area.
