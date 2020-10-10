The postal vote participation in the Vienna election on Sunday is already breaking records. There are some corona measures to ensure that the election runs safely. The SPÖ is so far ahead.

Vienna – Am Sunday October 11th, is bigger Election day in Vienna – in the middle of a time when the corona infection numbers are also in Austria rise sharply again. Citizens vote on a new one Municipal council and several District government in the Austrian capital. What is important to know about the names: Since Vienna is a state (city-state) and a municipality at the same time, the municipal council is also that Parliament. Like the state parliaments in Germany, this is responsible for legislation and control of the government.

Total will be on Sunday 100 MPs elected to the local council for the next five years. Around 1.1 million Viennese are called to vote. Almost 1,500 polling stations are available from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. open.

Vienna election: What protective measures will there be against the coronavirus?

To the voters who im Polling station want to choose to go protect, the city has some Precautions met. Everyone has to wear a mask and voters are asked to bring their own ballpoint pen. There are also so-called “Covid sack”that contain surface and hand disinfectants, masks, face shields and paper towels.

Normally it would be planned that polling stations are also set up in the homes of pensioners. But about that Local residents’ safety To ensure that outsiders were distributed to other voting sites.

Due to increased security measures, some polling stations were reallocated. You can find your current polling station online at: https://t.co/iusgowqhe6 # WienWahl2020 pic.twitter.com/2wjtbiz1KQ – City of Vienna (@Stadt_Wien) October 9, 2020

Vienna election: Do the Viennese prefer to vote by postal vote instead of in a pub?

The Postal vote is of course particularly important this year. This is also reflected in the numbers: On October 8th, around 375,000 people were sent to the Viennese Voting cards, as the forms are called in Austria, issued. So this is already counted on the voters every third Viennese voter. There have never been so many in Vienna before. For comparison five years ago: Almost 204,000 voters applied for the voting card.

This high number of postal votes could also die Counting delay the votes. A preliminary overall result of the polls is often available after three hours, i.e. around 8 p.m. With all postal voters, the count should at least continue until Monday.

Vienna election: What are the current forecasts for the parties?

Six parties are currently represented in the state parliament. According to surveys, this could stay that way. The clear winner of the election should be SPÖ who, together with Michael Ludwig, is already the mayor. With over 40 percent in surveys, they may even scratch the majority. Behind it lies the ÖVP with around 20 percent. After a very bad result in 2015, they are now hoping for the chancellor bonus from Sebastian Kurz. The follow behind Greens, with polls sometimes at 13 percent, sometimes more like 16 percent, like a survey by Market on behalf of the newspaper The standard from the beginning of October.

Michael Ludwig (SPÖ) wants to remain mayor of Vienna. © Helmut Fohringer / APA / dpa

The FPÖ According to surveys, it is now clearly based on only around ten percent instead of 31 percent. After the Ibiza affair about its then boss Heinz-Christian Strache, the party has to fight. Strache himself hopes to join the local council with his “Team HC Strache”which, however, moves around the five percent hurdle in surveys. The NEOS land at six percent according to the market survey – their same result as in 2015.

It works satirically Beer party the election – for the first time they were eligible for election in the 2019 National Council election. At the top of their program are a beer fountain for Vienna and an aptitude test for politicians. But also saving the Cultural siteswho have a particularly difficult time in Corona times are among their more serious goals.

What is elected besides the local council?

In addition to the municipal council, 23 District Governments elected. A few more people are entitled to vote here, namely around 1.4 million, as EU citizens are also entitled to vote. Depending on the number of inhabitants in the districts, 40 to 60 mandates are awarded.