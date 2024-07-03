From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 03/07/2024 – 6:00

Economist Intelligence has published a ranking of the best cities in the world to live in 2024. The list takes into account factors such as education, health, infrastructure, culture and stability and evaluates 173 cities around the world.

The top of the ranking is Vienna, Austria, for the third year in a row. Close behind is Copenhagen, Denmark, and Zurich, Switzerland. The Austrian capital received top marks in all criteria except culture.

The organization highlights that due to the war between Israel and Hamas, Tel Aviv suffered the biggest drop in the ranking, from 92nd to 112th position. The biggest increase was in Hong Kong, which rose from 61st to 50th place.

The main cause of the fall of many cities was a housing crisis. Because of this, Melbourne and Sydney (both in Australia) and Vancouver (Canada) have all dropped positions but remain on the list of the 10 most livable cities. Toronto (Canada) has dropped off the list.

The worst position is occupied by the capital of Syria, Damascus. Tripoli, in Libya, came in second to last. Among Latin American countries, Caracas appears as the 10th worst on the list.

Check out the list of the 10 best cities