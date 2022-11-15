The climate activists they again attacked the work of an important artist. This time it was “Death and Life”, one of Gustav Klimt’s most famous paintings, exhibited at the Leopold Museum in Vienna, that was smeared with black liquid. During the protest action, on the occasion of Leopoldi Day, the day in which access to the museum is free, the activists of the group “Last generation” (Letzte Generation) described the new oil and gas drilling as a death sentence for humanity. “We have known about the problem for 50 years, we must finally act, otherwise the planet will be destroyed,” the two men shouted during their protest action. One of the activists would also have attacked the glass that protects the targeted work, now under scrutiny by the museum management to ascertain any damage to the iconic painting made by Klimt in 1910, depicting an allegory of the cycle of life.



01:40