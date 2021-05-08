Between what filters “conservatively” about progress or what some might read as a “breakthrough” in the course of the negotiations in Vienna on the Iranian file, which is no longer only about its nuclear program, the present absentee attends, which is the leaked radio meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif . Was that radio meeting leaked or leaked, and did the ongoing clamor, the latest of which was Ali Khamenei’s statement on May 2, have any connotations that go beyond the “verbal blame” among those who appear to be the ranks of the Iranian regime, or does it not exceed one of the “bazaar tactics”?

The person and corporate personality of General Soleimani is not the bottom line here, or even his moral symbolism in the person of the “revolutionary republic”. Rather, it is the political value of Soleimani’s person and the ability to employ it within the multiple tracks. The Iranian-Iranian debates remain an integral part of the tools of deception or political deception (the bazaar’s tactics or diplomacy). However, the US and Britain’s decision to present something like a “life line” to the Iranian negotiating party is to convince Tehran of the feasibility of fully engaging in the existing negotiations. This may explain their simultaneous decision to release more than $ 7.4 billion (of frozen assets they have) in exchange for the release of some of their citizens held by Tehran.

This development coincides with Riyadh’s confirmation that it will conduct direct talks with Tehran in Baghdad, as confirmed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on May 7, as well as the announcement of the visit of the head of the Israeli Mossad agency, Yossi Cohen, to Manama on May 6. It should be noted that Mr. Cohen was in Washington prior to that as part of a high-level Israeli security delegation, and the Iran file, in all its dimensions, was its main focus.

For its part, Riyadh commented that the talks came as part of efforts to “reduce tension in the region.” However, it is possible that the talks would have other goals, including “blocking pretexts” diplomatically, that is, limiting or canceling the role of some capitals who have assumed the role of regional mediator. And Tehran was the biggest beneficiary from the entry of some of these on the path of many regional files, and even beyond the regional ones, the largest of which was the collapse of the Afghan peace talks.

The third dimension in this station is the indications of Yossi Cohen’s visit to Bahrain, so do you read the last official visit of a person leaving his official website after working on the most accurate details of the Abrahamic charters, or did it come to define a common position between the signatories and the position on the regional files, foremost of which is Tehran? Also, did Cohen carry private messages from Washington or Tel Aviv about that?

The last missing question is: Why did Minister Zarif record that meeting in the first place if it were to be broadcast at an “unknown later” time, would that have represented victory speech in the upcoming presidential elections? Zarif, and in a later interview, General Qassem Soleimani described a martyr. Was it an attempt to appease the Iranian voter or appease the Revolutionary Guard, which has become without a political head?

* A Bahraini writer