“Romi please print it for me”, was the message that the woman sent via WhatsApp to a friend to get a copy of the image that her son’s teacher had asked for her virtual class. “The old bitch just sent that”, He added without realizing that he was actually talking to the teacher.

Virtual classes multiplied these kinds of errors in which what teachers think of their students and what many parents think of teachers comes out in the worst possible way.

It all started with the homework that the teacher sent her students: the image of a cockade that, on the day of this national symbol, the boys had to paint for the classic insignia to be installed on them.

“Just sent the old ch … that”, the controversial message

Sure, for many parents this simple task can be a bit tedious if you don’t have a printer handy and You have to go out and seek the solidarity of a friend or relative so that the boy can fulfill the teachers’ requests.

This in a context in which parents must interrupt their work, which is already complicated in a house that clearly has little office. Then the woman, fed up with the complex situation, unloaded with her friend, without knowing that the recipient of his messages was not Romi, but the teacher.

The chat quickly circulated through all groups of teachers. “Just sent the old ch … that”, was the phrase that angered everyone and once again aroused the controversy of how the treatment in schools is.

the teacher answered clarifying the error in the communication: “You got confused, ma’am.” (AP)

Trying to stay calm, the teacher answered by clarifying the error in communication: “You got confused, ma’am.” And the awkward moment was in evidence.

According to what happened, the episode occurred in a school in Salta and one of the school’s teachers contacted a local media about what happened and demanded that the school take measures with the woman: “Only for teachers is there a sanction or what do we do to this mother.”

A similar case a few weeks ago

The tension between teachers, students and parents has been repeating in that province where a few weeks ago a teacher insulted one of her students in an audio that she mistakenly sent the student.

“Enzo’s pen … boy has already sent me a little message to tell him about the subject of mathematics that he doesn’t understand. Look at the time he sends me to explain, I am not going to explain ‘neither here’, nor am I going to answer him, “is heard in the audio in which the woman explains what attitude she will take with the young man.

It happened at the school N4732 San Carlos Borromeo, from the southern area of ​​the capital of Salta. The teacher forgot to leave the conversation with the boy before recording the audio and inadvertently sent her furious discharge to the student who was not expecting that response.