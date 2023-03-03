PSDB senator says that the president of the Chamber is taking time to resume the commissions after the Senate approves

Senator Alessandro Vieira (PSDB-SE) intends to go to court to force the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), to resume the institution of joint committees to analyze MPs (provisional measures). The Senate Board of Directors approved his return on February 7.

The measure is only valid if it is also approved by the Board of Directors – which did not happen. Because of the pandemic, proposals of the type were being voted directly in the plenary sessions of the Houses of Congress, without going through committees.

In practice, if it does not go through a commission, the MPs do not block the Legislative voting agenda. This reduces the executive’s power to set the voting agenda.

“There is no moral, political or legal justification for this action by the President of the Chamber. If he does not forward this decision, I will take the matter to court to force Lira to resume the commissions“, said Vieira to the Power360.

The return of the commissions was a promise of the re-election campaign of Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), president of the Senate. Senators say they have become homologators of the House’s decisions. They say that MPs arrived at the House about to expire.

The commissions foresee an alternation of the rapporteurs of the measure. Vieira says that it is the Senate’s prerogative to participate more in this discussion. “There is a very large accumulation of power in the hands of a single person.“, he said.

For Vieira, the commissions should return to analyze the MPs published by the current government.

stf

In 2012, the STF adopted understanding that to lock the agenda, MPs had to be analyzed by the admissibility committee and then be read in plenary. With the pandemic, however, the practice was provisionally adopted that committees would not be formed due to blended sessions.

The rule is that, 45 days after publication, the agenda for voting in the Chamber is blocked until the MP is voted on. From the definition of the STF, it became necessary an analysis commission formed by 15 deputies and 15 senators. Once accepted, the project must be read in the plenary of the Chamber. Only then can you lock the agenda.

Before the definition of the STF, MPs automatically locked the agenda. This operation gave power to the Executive to influence the agenda of the Legislative.

UNDERSTAND

It is at the beginning of his term that a president usually publishes the greatest number of provisional measures.

Among Lula’s MPs are the one that created and reorganized ministries, the one that transferred the structure of the Coaf (Council for the Control of Financial Activities) from the Central Bank to the Ministry of Finance and the one that changed the tie-breaking rule for decisions of the Carf (Council of Administrative Office of Tax Resources).

The mandatory passage of MPs through the analysis of joint committees is a determination of the Constitution. It submits the federal government’s proposals to a longer discussion process, with public hearings and more time for congressmen to propose changes to the text.

This makes the function of the leader of the Government in Congress more difficult, Randolph Rodrigues (Rede-AP), which will need to defend the interests of the Planalto in collegiate bodies less subject to the political influence of the presidents of the Legislative Houses.

Each MP has its own commission. There is a regimental alternation in the composition: if a senator occupies the presidency of a collegiate, it is up to a deputy to be rapporteur. In the following PM, the roles are reversed.