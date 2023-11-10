Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/11/2023 – 22:22

The new president of Caixa Econômica Federal (CEF), economist Carlos Antônio Vieira Fernandes, took office this Thursday (9), replacing Rita Serrano, who was fired in October. At the inauguration speechCarlos Vieira said that he committed to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva that the bank will be an inducer of economic growth and social development.

“It is up to us to build the future of this organization, essential for a country of many differences, which dreams of the reality of new economic, social and environmental perspectives. Caixa will continue to be a catalytic agent for personal and societal transformations,” he said.

He highlighted Caixa’s contribution to the execution of Brazil’s economic growth agenda, such as the new Growth Acceleration Program (PAC). The bank is responsible for paying Bolsa Família and joined Desenrola Brasil, a program to facilitate the payment of outstanding debts.

“No one predicted in January that we would be close to a GDP of 3% at the end of this year. People, at the beginning of this government, acted with a mindset that we call a negative spiral. And today many are cheering and vibrating with the positive spiral that is being built. This is the reality that is being built in this country in a concrete, solid and continuous way”, he assesses.

The new president said he will receive parliamentarians. “They will be received the same way. Who am I to prevent dialogue with society and dialogue with those who make Brazil grow?”

Vieira thanked his predecessor, Rita Serrano, for the ten months she was at the helm of the institution. “President Rita Serrano was responsible for bringing the company to present recurring results. Thing that [a Caixa] I hadn’t done it in many years. […] . On the 14th, we will present Caixa’s balance sheet and I have already told the Board that a letter of thanks must be written to Rita, signed by all of us, because it was her management that brought the company back to the level we want it to be. continue to exist.”

A change in bank command It occurs amid the federal government’s movement to expand its support base in the National Congress. Vieira’s name is linked to the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL). .

FGTS and housing

At the inauguration ceremony, the representative of the National Movement for the Struggle for Housing, Maria de Lourdes Lopes, known as Lourdinha, declared that she hopes that the bank under Vieira’s management will continue to work for housing policy. “He [o novo presidente da CEF] is aware of the internal deficiencies and is aware of the lack of public policy and the strategic role that Caixa needs to play. He knows of all those who, over the last 20,30 years, worked hard inside and outside Caixa to build the minimum hope of guaranteeing the right to basic services, in the countryside and in the cities of this country”.

For the president of the Brazilian Chamber of the Civil Construction Industry (CBIC), Renato Correia, Caixa must increasingly act to use the Service Time Guarantee Fund (FGTS) to finance home ownership. “FGTS is a housing solution, a long-term problem. We really need to treat it properly and leave it focused on housing, sanitation, mobility. I think Brazil gains a lot from this.”

Carlos Vieira defended that the FGTS be the “main financier of our destinations related to home equity funds”.

The executive secretary of the Ministry of Finance, Dario Durigan, represented minister Fernando Haddad at the ceremony, highlighting Caixa’s role in several of the government’s public policies.

“We [o governo federal] guarantees credibility for the economy. We will carry out the microeconomic reforms that are necessary, but we need to take steps forward in the large PAC investment projects, in housing projects, in particular. I think this is the great vocation that Caixa Econômica has. The housing deficit is in front of us and we need to deal with this issue.”

Caixa is the largest public bank in Latin America, with more than 2,000 bank branches and 17,000 service points in all municipalities.

Curriculum

Born in Paraíba, Carlos Vieira has been a career employee at Caixa for 41 years. The economist was also CEO of BRB Financeira, of Banco de Brasília, and presided over the Federal Economists Foundation (Funcef), which is the pension fund for Caixa employees. In the government of former president Dilma Rousseff, Vieira participated in the teams of the ministries of Cities and National Integration, between 2014 and 2015.