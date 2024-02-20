Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 02/20/2024 – 22:13

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mauro Vieira, criticized the Israeli government's chancellor, Israel Katz, for statements made in recent days about President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Vieira classified the way Katz referred to Lula as “unusual and revolting”.

“For the Foreign Ministry to address a Head of State in this way, from a friendly country, President Lula, is something unusual and revolting. For the Chancellery to systematically resort to distorting statements and lying is offensive and serious. It is a shameful page in the history of Israel's diplomacy, using foul and irresponsible language”, said the minister this Tuesday (20) upon leaving Marina da Glória, in Rio de Janeiro. The venue will host, this Wednesday (21) and Thursday (22), the meeting of G20 foreign ministers.

Earlier this Tuesday, in a publication in Portuguese on his account on the social network X, Katz stated that “millions of Jews around the world are waiting for his apology”, criticizing Lula for “daring” to compare Israel to Adolf Hitler.

“It’s not too late to learn history and apologize. Until then – he will continue to be persona non grata in Israel!”, posted the Israeli minister, adding that Lula's statement was “promiscuous, delusional” and represented a “shame for Brazil and a spit in the face of Brazilian Jews”.

Subsequently, the official profile of the Israeli government also attacked the Brazilian president, accusing Lula of denying the Holocaust, which never happened.

In response, Vieira also said that the Israeli government is trying to impose a smokescreen to cover up the problem of the ongoing massacre in Gaza, where 30,000 Palestinian civilians have already died.

“That [o massacre] has led to the growing international isolation of the Netanyahu government, a fact reflected in the ongoing deliberations at the International Court of Justice. It is this isolation that the holder of the Israeli Foreign Ministry tries to hide. We won't play that game. And we will not stop fighting to protect innocent lives at risk.”

Understand the case

In a press conference during an official trip to Ethiopia, the Brazilian president classified the deaths of civilians in Gaza as genocide, criticized developed countries for reducing or cutting humanitarian aid in the region and said that “what is happening in the Gaza Strip with the Palestinian people has not existed at any historical moment. In fact, it existed when Hitler decided to kill the Jews.”

“It is not a war between soldiers and soldiers. It is a war between a highly prepared Army and women and children,” said Lula.

The statement generated strong reactions from the Israeli government. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the speech “trivializes the Holocaust and attempts to harm the Jewish people and Israel’s right to defend itself.”

* Fabiana Sampaio, reporter for Rádio Nacional, collaborated

* With information from Reuters