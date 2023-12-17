Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 17/12/2023 – 21:16

Caixa's president, Carlos Vieira, acknowledged that adherence to Desenrola is lower than expected and signaled that the government should review some points in the program's structure, such as deadlines, access and entry parameters. Still, in an interview with Band News TVVieira explained that the initiative has already negotiated R$6 billion in debt.

The head of the state bank compared the debt renegotiation project with the Fies renegotiation process, aimed at university credit and which is more successful, according to him. “Fies is doing better than Desenrola, we need to facilitate access to Desenrola”. Together, the two programs already mobilize R$11 billion in renegotiations, according to Vieira. “We have more to do, but these two programs provide the opportunity for Brazilians to become regularized,” he said.

Vieira also recalled that, on November 22nd, Caixa carried out work to increase Desenrola's visibility, but admitted that there is still a need for broader action to encourage membership. At the beginning of the week, the federal government issued a Provisional Measure that extends the duration of the program until March 31, 2024, but only for range 1, which is endorsed by the federal government's Operations Guarantee Fund (FGO) and is valid for debts of up to R$5,000 for people who receive up to two minimum wages or who are registered in the Single Registry of Federal Social Programs. To facilitate access, the MP also revoked a section of the Desenrola Law, eliminating the requirement for gold or silver digital certification levels on the gov.br portal for debtors to enter the program's digital platform.

Taking office in November, under the recommendation of Centrão, Vieira guaranteed that he had received freedom from President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to command the banking institution. According to him, the company “is doing very well” in the social aspect, but needs to improve in the marketing aspect. His idea is to make a “turnaround” in the technology sector, in which artificial intelligence experiments have already been carried out.