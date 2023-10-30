Murad Al-Masry (Dubai)

Brazilian coach Jorvan Vieira led Al-Seeb Club to the top of the Omani League standings deservedly after 9 rounds, during which he achieved 7 victories and two draws, without suffering any losses. He shares the strongest attack line with 18 goals, and the strongest defense line by conceding only two goals.

These numbers bring back memories of Vieira’s success in the Omani stadiums, which started for the first time 41 years ago, with the Omani youth team in 1982, before he returned through other stations, the most prominent of which was with the Omani youth team again at the beginning of the new millennium 2000-2001, when he led it. To qualify for the Asian Cup finals, he was with a generation that contributed to refining their talent while giving confidence to goalkeeper Ali Al Habsi at the time, and Fawzi Bashir and other names that created the glory years of Omani football later. He also coached Al Nasr of Oman after that, before heading on a journey through many countries, Including leading Emirati clubs, and achieving the greatest achievement in his career by winning the Asian Cup title with the Iraqi national team, then he answered the call of the heart by returning again to work in the Sultanate of Oman, this time with the Seeb team aspiring to regain the local league title.

Vieira always likes to work silently, and leaves judgment on what he does on the field based on results, performance and numbers, as he looks forward to continuing to move forward strongly with Al-Seeb this season. He said: Working in the Sultanate of Oman has always been something special and special for me, whether on the level of competitions. Football or on a personal level, where I find stability and good treatment from everyone there, and I always remember the previous stations with pride, especially with the youth team generation about 23 years ago, and I was very proud to see these players shine in their football careers later, and now I want to achieve the best. The results with Al-Seeb and my confidence in the current group are great.