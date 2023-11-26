The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mauro Vieira, said that he will work with the new Argentine government from the perspective that the neighboring country will seek to strengthen Mercosur. The statement was given after a meeting with Diana Mondino, chancellor appointed by the elected president of Argentina, Javier Milei. “Mondino said she wants a bigger and stronger Mercosur. For me, that’s what matters. We will work with this government until the end of the term and then with the new government”, said Vieira.

Regarding Argentina’s entry into Brics, Vieira said that, despite doubts expressed by members of the future government, Brazil’s support for entry was due to Brazilian interest and the balance of geographic representation in the bloc, but that the decision now belongs to the new government. “There is still a whole adhesion process,” he said.



