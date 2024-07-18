London (dpa)

Patrick Vieira has left his position as manager of French football club Strasbourg, after just one season with the club.

Strasbourg signed Vieira in July last year, after the French club was acquired by the Blue Co group, which owns the English club Chelsea.

Frenchman Vieira, the former captain of the English team Arsenal, was able to lead Strasbourg to 13th place in the standings and reach the quarter-finals of the French Cup, but he terminated his contract with the team by mutual consent, after only one season of a three-year contract.

“We would like to express our gratitude and thank Patrick for the work he has done during this first phase of the project,” said a statement from Marc Keller, President of Strasbourg.

“We wish him every success in the future and he will always be welcome at the club,” the club said in a statement, as reported by the PA news agency.

Strasbourg is Vieira’s fourth experience in his coaching career, after he previously led New York City FC and Nice before joining Crystal Palace in England in 2021.

Vieira led Crystal Palace to the FA Cup semi-finals in his first season with the club, but left last year after a winless start until 2023.