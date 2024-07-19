Paris (dpa)

Patrick Vieira left Strasbourg less than a month before the start of the new season of the French Ligue 1 football league.

Frenchman Vieira, born in Senegal, has become a strong candidate to succeed Gregg Berhalter as coach of the US national team.

Strasbourg, which is owned by the same company that owns English club Chelsea, said in a statement that Vieira left his position by mutual consent, one year into his three-year contract, before the start of the French league season on August 16.

Berhalter was fired from coaching the US national team about a week ago, after the team was eliminated from the group stage of the Copa America.

Vieira’s career as a player, 48 years old, extended from 1993 to 2011, scoring six goals in 107 international matches, winning the 1998 World Cup and the 2000 European Nations Cup with the French national team, and wearing the captain’s armband for the “Les Bleus” national team 21 times.

Vieira won the Premier League title three times with Arsenal, in 1998, 2002 and 2004, and four FA Cup titles.

Vieira’s professional career included spells at Cannes, Milan, Arsenal, Juventus, Inter Milan and Manchester City, winning four Serie A titles with Inter and one FA Cup with City.

After retiring, Vieira worked in the development department at Manchester City, and in 2013 he took over the coaching of the reserve team, before taking over the coaching of New York City in the United States in 2015.

Vieira moved to coach Nice in 2018, before being sacked in 2020, then took over Crystal Palace in 2021, but was sacked the following year, before taking over Strasbourg, where he led them to 13th place last season.