Motorsport and sustainability. It is an issue that is inevitably taking on ever more important dimensions, because at stake is not only the future of the sport that we all love, but that of the entire planet. And motorsport, having always been a pioneer for automotive and motorcycling technological solutions, is the ideal platform for demonstrating that it is possible to live in a more sustainable world without renouncing the joy of driving and the passion for speed.

This was the central theme of the last round of the Ride to FIM Awards, the third this year, which was hosted by the Ducati Museum in Borgo Panigale. A tribute linked to the fact that the Bolognese brand is the first major manufacturer to engage in electric competitions, as explained by the president of the International Federation, Jorge Viegas.

“We decided to organize this event here a long time ago, because if Ducati makes the bike for the MotoE, we had to visit it and show the world that Ducati can also make electric bikes,” said Viegas, who was among the first to speak during the round table, indicating the new born in the racing department of the Red, which was displayed a few meters away.

The president then immediately entered into the main theme of the day, underlining precisely that the world of racing, specifically the one linked to two wheels, must set itself the goal of becoming a driving force in the path that will have to favor a more sustainable future.

“Today we are here at the Ducati Museum, surrounded by these beautiful bikes, but with the awareness that without sustainability and an energy transition there can be no future. We must do everything we can to have an impact on the global rise in temperatures because, even if our world’s impact on global emissions is very low, we have great visibility, so we have to be a kind of showcase for reducing emissions. We have to show that we care and that we are willing to change our technologies to preserve what we we love more, which is riding a motorcycle or watching a race”.

Group photo Photo by: FIM

In fact, the World Championship has already made a personal commitment, with a progressive transition towards ecofuels, which should lead all the classes of the World Championship to zero or almost zero their emissions between now and 2027, therefore in a fairly short period of time.

“The most important message to convey is that there is no single solution to preserve the planet. We are working in all directions together with the motorcycle industry. For example, in MotoGP in 2024 we will introduce a 40% non-fossil fuel, which I prefer to call it ecofuel rather than biofuel. And I hope that in 2027, not only in MotoGP, but also in Moto2, Moto3 and Superbike, we will be able to have 100% ecofuels, therefore able to eliminate emissions”.

“So, we try to follow what the industry is doing, but we are also trying to raise awareness that it’s not just a question of emissions, but that we need to improve the sustainability not only of our sport, but of the entire planet. We have to show the world that we are really doing something and we were the first international federation to set up an environmental commission 30 years ago. Now sustainability is already an important part of our competitions, but we must continue this fight”.

These aren’t the only options, however. Indeed, in this phase it is essential to try to look in all possible directions and for this we need the support of all the brands: for them too it can become a very important race to obtain an important slice of the market.

“The link with the industry is strong and work is being done in many directions with a view to the energy transition. Obviously we are talking about electric motorcycles, but they must not be the only option for the future. With both Japanese and European manufacturers we’re talking a lot about ecofuel, but there’s also the possibility of using hydrogen fuel systems, as Claudio (Domenicali, Ducati’s CEO) explained to me over lunch.”

“In short, they are exploring in many directions and it is a kind of competition, because whoever finds the right solution first will have enormous commercial success. It can be something similar to what we have experienced with mobile phones, which by now today they have become an inseparable part of us. But now we are facing a real emergency, so we must do everything we can to try to mitigate the consequences of climate change. We want to try to be an example for all other sectors and we will certainly continue this battle.”

As mentioned, this was the last event that served as a preamble to the FIM Awards, which this year will take place over the weekend in Rimini, a venue that had already been chosen before the double Ducati triumph, with Pecco Bagnaia in MotoGP and with Alvaro Bautista in Superbikes. And Viegas was keen to underline how much this event is increasing its importance from year to year.

“We’re working to transform the FIM Awards into a brand and I’d say we’re succeeding, because I’m starting to hear riders say: ‘I want to be in Rimini, I have to be world champion to be close to my colleagues’. It’s a great coincidence that there will be two Ducati riders on stage, because in reality when we chose this venue there were two Yamahas leading their respective World Championships.However, this is the only occasion of the year where all the world champions are together , so they fight to be there.”

Finally, he gave a small preview of what will soon happen at the headquarters of the Federation: “Last week we started building our new headquarters. Once it is completed, we will move all the staff and offices there and the current headquarters of the FIM will become a sort of motorcycling museum. I have already asked all the manufacturers for their willingness to allow us to exhibit their best and most iconic bikes”.