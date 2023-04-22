Statements that will make noise

In the interesting interview given to Sports Courierthe president of the International Motorcycling Federation, Jorge Viegas, wanted to provide his point of view on Marquez case: “The situation is clear: Marc did what he did and agreed with the penalty.

The Steward Panel wrote an unclear sanction, so I asked them to make it clearer, and the Honda team consequently appealed, so much so that I personally spoke to Puig. The appeal was well done, so the ball went to the FIM judges, who decided to suspend the penalty, to have time to decide and avoid problems. Personally if I was Marc I would have served the penalty, without appealing, since now he has given people the opportunity to think that he does not want to serve itwhich is not nice”.

From the words of Viegas, certainly not trivial and circumstantial, it therefore emerges that ithe mess of the two documents with the penalty imposed on Marc Marquez after the Portimao accident it was generated by his precise requestalthough in the same interview he declared: “The Steward Panel? What I can say is that they were chosen for their expertise, and I would never want to interfere with their work.”

And it is precisely on the second press release that Honda’s appeal was based, given that one of the issues presented to the FIM Court of Appeal was that relating to the impossibility of appealing due to the expiry of the terms generated by the duplication of the document.

Secondly, it can be noted that Viegas believes that the sanction should remain valid even in the event of an injury that prevents the driver from participating in the next race. An interesting aspect and worthy of debate, but that, in fact it is not clarified by the current regulation. Looking at the lower categories, for example, when Romano Fenati committed the crazy gesture of grabbing Stefano Manzi’s brake on the Misano straight in 2018, the Roman was disqualified for two races, but also fired from his team. He technically served the disqualification not being part of any team, in fact returning after missing the next two GPs.

But that’s not all, there was also the paradoxical case of Alonso Lopez in 2020 at Misano, when he fell while carrying out the Long Lap Penalty. The Spaniard ended his race ingloriously there, in fact not serving the penalty: the FIM did not postpone the penalty to the following race.

The final ruling on the Marquez case is expected in the next few days.