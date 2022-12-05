The undeniable glittering and legendary trajectory of Valentino Rossi in the MotoGP world championship, made up of nine world titles and 115 victories, it has been honored several times by MotoGP. First of all there was the inclusion of her among the legends of the category, then it was decided to withdraw her iconic race number – 46 – and on Saturday evening, during the award ceremony of the FIM Awards held in Rimini, an acknowledgment was dedicated to the career of the Italian driver, bearing the inscription ‘Grazie Vale’. This trophy was presented to the 43-year-old from Tavullia by the president of the Federation, Jorge Viegasintroducing it with words of absolute esteem: “When we see yellow and 46 we all think of him. It’s an exciting time. Valentine, our hearts are with you. You may race on four or six wheels, but you will always be seen as our greatest hero and legendyou will always be with us. We have produced a special trophy, which sums up the whole story of your titles and your successes”.

Welcomed by a standing ovation from the audience, Valentino Rossi spoke to the audience, visibly moved: “Thank you all. It is a great pleasure to be here. This party always reminds me of a lot of good times because if you’re here it means you’ve won the world championship and therefore it’s an unforgettable moment for the careers of all riders. Then being here in Rimini, close to home, close to Tavullia, we too are part of the ‘rider’s land’ and therefore it is a place where engines, motorbikes and cars have always been breathed. Thanks again everyone”concluded the ‘Doctor’.