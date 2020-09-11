The Ponferradina closed this Thursday the signing of Alejandro Viedma (Jaén, 1999), who arrives on the Berciano workforce previous the Cádiz subsidiary, the place he performed final season in group IV of Second B. In a quick be aware on his social networks, La Deportiva explains that the footballer arrives at Bierzo transferred by a future proportion, though with out giving extra particulars of the settlement.

Viedma made his debut within the Second Division with Sevilla Atlético on the age of 18 and later went by the Granada subsidiary earlier than becoming a member of the Cadista quarry within the final winter market. With Cádiz B he might solely play three video games earlier than the break, along with the 16 he performed in Granada.

La Deportiva is entrusted to the Virgen de la Encina

The Ponferradina squad, in addition to the teaching workers and the membership’s board, carried out the normal floral providing to the Virgen de la Encina on Thursday, patron saint of Bierzo, earlier than beginning the league competitors.

After the go to to the basilica, the members of the workers went to the close by convent on Calle del Reloj to go to the cloistered nuns, trustworthy followers of Deportiva, who conveyed to the gamers their greatest needs for the season that’s about to start.