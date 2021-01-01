Bollywood actress Vidya Balan is known for her brilliant acting. At the same time, her husband Siddharth Roy Kapoor is a well-known producer of film industry. Interestingly, the two never worked together, but some time ago Vidya Balan explained why she does not work with husband Siddharth.

During an interview, Vidya Balan had said, “I can get in trouble with the director and the producer and I can also argue with them.” In fact, I do not fight, argue and there is a reason behind it, but I cannot do all this with Siddharth. When the matter is personal, I think I can fight with them and end the fight. ”

Kangna Ranaut did a lot of dancing with children on the occasion of New Year, watch video

Vidya had further told that she cannot compromise with husband Siddharth about the money. He said, “Just think, if he told me that I would get so much money for films and I would say that I want 10 times more than this. I will tell them that if you are underestimating my value, then that is the reason why I do not want to get into all these things. ”

The name of the road named after Sonu Sood’s mother, the actor said – this is the biggest achievement of my life

Please tell that Vidya Balan married producer Siddharth Roy Kapoor in the year 2012. During that time, the two made seven rounds with each other with Punjabi and South Indian customs.