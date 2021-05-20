Vidoomy, one of the leading companies in the digital advertising sector, continues to develop a solid strategy of international expantion and secure your presence and commercial strength in Argentina, where it has a team made up of professionals with extensive experience in the advertising sector.

Vidoomy is a video advertising platform that works with more than 2,500 publishers, among which are the most prestigious publishers of the world.

In the last two years the company has formed strategic alliances with advertisers and international agencies driven by the continuous expansion of its borders and constant commercial growth.

Vidoomy offers its clients an editorial quality inventory with segmented audiences. With cutting-edge technology, the company has managed to position itself in the Top of Mind of the most recognized agencies and advertisers in Latin America, to whom it offers innovative video solutions with the metrics of Viewability, VTR and Brand Safety and provides maximum security and privacy to users of the digital ecosystem.

Great focus on the region

Since arriving in Latin America, Vidoomy has expanded its presence to more than ten countries. The opening of its physical offices in Buenos Aires shows the solid consolidation of the company in the continent. The Argentina sales team, lead by Juan Martin Rearte, is responsible for carrying out the commercial strategy with the main agencies and media centers of the Argentine market.

“It is a very important step for Vidoomy to be able to open our local offices in Buenos Aires in order to continue empowering, training and professionalizing to the commercial team and thus in this way to be able to offer a first-line service to our clients ”, he affirms Juan Martín Rearte, Country Manager in Argentina, and adds:

“We have the advantage of complementing this service with a portfolio of products of excellence offering formats such as Video In-Text & Slider, Video Enhanced, Interactive Video, Native Enhanced and Social Enhanced accompanied by strict Privacy-First Media policies, within a 100% curated editorial environment, guaranteeing inventory quality and optimal results such as Viewability + 80% and VTR +70 ”.

For its part, Antonio Simarro, VP Global Sales, points out: “In this time, Juan M. Rearte has proven that in the team quality is the opportunity for companies like Vidoomy to make available a product made for the benefit of brands, media agencies and publishers that in turn contribute to the purchase channel optimization of digital media ”.