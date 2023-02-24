The former defender wants to run for the leadership of his country’s football federation: confirmation has arrived

Nemanja Vidic means business. The former Manchester United and Inter Milan defender is serious about running for the role of president of the Serbian Football Federation.

This is confirmed by Vidic himself to the servant press. The former defender also denounced some pressure against his candidacy. His opponent, Dragan Dzajic, has already secured the support of a large number of delegates.

February 23 – 10.11pm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Vidic #candidate #president #Serbian #Football #Federation #reported #pressure