The sinking of a yacht off the coast of Sicily has caused shock and left more questions than answers about the causes of this tragedy. The emergency left one person dead and six people missing.

Now a new video has come to light, in just two minutes you can see how progressively and, amid torrential rains, the yacht begins to sink into the sea. without leaving any trace.

According to initial investigations, the shipwreck could have been caused by adverse weather conditions. Although heavy rain had been forecast for the area, was not expected that these conditions were severe enough to cause a tragedy of this magnitude.

Coastguards help rescue missing people in Sicily Photo:AFP

The yacht, which was carrying 22 people, sank in the Mediterranean Sea in the early hours of Monday, August 19, after crossingor a tornado near northwestern Sicily.

According to the different testimonies that have been revealed, the passengers went through ‘unusual weather conditions’, some described that the wind was very strong but ‘not of that magnitude’.

The video would refute the yacht collision

A video of the moments before the shipwreck has gone viral on social media. There is not much lighting and no sound. However, thanks to this new material, it has been possible to deduce that the yacht’s collapse was not caused by the sinking. by colliding with an obstacle.

On the contrary, the hypothesis supports that the sinking could have been caused by the water that infiltrated after the storm.

The video shows a constant scene from beginning to end: chairs being violently shaken by the wind and the rain becoming stronger. At the end of the film, you can barely make out the chairs due to the strength of the storm.

#VIDEO 🔴 Moment of the sinking of the yacht ‘Bayesian’ off the coast of Sicily during a strong storm. The tycoon Mike Lynch and Jonathan Bloomer, president of the Morgan Stanley International bank, were on board. 🎥: Giornale di Sicilia/ Reuters pic.twitter.com/LnVbM1otmb — Formula Group (@Radio_Formula) August 20, 2024

Mike Lynch, renowned tech billionaire, remains missing

One of the missing people is Mike Lynch, who has been described as the ‘British Bill Gates’ for his contribution to the UK technology industry. He was born in Ilford, a town east of London, but grew up in Chelmsford, Essex.

According to information from ‘CNBC’, Lynch studied natural sciences at the prestigious University of Cambridge, and later earned a PhD in signal processing and communications.

On the other hand, in 2023, Mike Lynch was extradited to the United States to stand trial on charges fraud related to the sale of Autonomy. Search and rescue units continue to carry out operations to locate these people.

Mike Lynch was born in Ilford, a town east of London, but grew up in Chelmsford, Essex. Photo:AFP

