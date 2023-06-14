Hello dear reader. For a few weeks DEBATE has frequently informed you all about the Chang Li S1 Pro, a chinese electric car that became popular in Mexico for its price just over 21 thousand pesos (not counting shipping and customs).

Much was said about the also called ‘cheapest electric car in the world‘, including that it is not legal in the Republic and could not have license plates if imported.

This time the youtuber Camilo Ochoa spoke about it in a clip that many of his followers considered “fake” by passing another car through the Chang Li S1 Pro.

It was in the video with the name “THE FAMOUS CAR OF $20,000 PESOS IS ALREADY IN México!!! KIN AUTOS Y MOTOS ELECTRICAS”, published on his YouTube channel “Soy Camilo Ochoa”, where it was made clear that the vehicle can be parked.

The clip even showed an electric car that already has Mexico City (CDMX) license plates.

The prices of the unit in the country vary depending on the autonomy. Those of 50 kilometers cost 154 thousand 900 pesos, those of 80 km 167 thousand 900 and those of 180 km $201 thousand.

Features of the KIN Motors electric car

The car that tries to compete with the Chang Li S1 Pro has a rear camera, electric windows, can support up to three passengers and as one of the characteristics most important: each full charge costs only 28 pesos in the electricity received from the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE).

The amount you would spend on electricity depends on the use you plan to give it, according to the car expert, there are people who charge it between 1 and 3 times a week. So you could calculate how much money it will cost you to travel.

cheaper than gasoline if it is.

As a fact to consider, in the upper area you can install a structure to carry a spare tire, groceries or other daily loads.

It is important to highlight that the KIN X4the vehicle we are talking about, does not have air conditioning of fabric. Even so, it could be installed considering that its use would reduce autonomy.

Camilo Ochoa clarified that The plates of the cheapest electric car in the world in its Mexican version can be plated as an ATValthough he considers it more secure than one because it is more visible.

One of the most anticipated features For many readers it is safety, we regret to tell you that the car does not have an airbag “because it is not designed to travel at high speeds.”