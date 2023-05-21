Emigrating to fulfill the American or European dream is not an easy task. However, sometimes all the effort pays off, as has been shown by a young Argentine who showed how he wins 2,450 euros a month working in a pizzeria

The success story was revealed by the tiktoker Kevin Gómez, a young Argentine who emigrated to Madrid Spain with the intention of improving their economy in the face of the crisis facing their country.

It was through his TikTok account, where the young man shared part of his experience upon arriving in Spain and how, after a short time, working several hours a week, he was able to earn an income that in his country he would not see them working for months.

The young man caused controversy on the social network after revealing that he works 45 hours a week in a pizzeria and earns an income of 2,450 euros a month.

The young man showed the evidence of his effort, placing the bills of different denominations, 10, 20, 50 on his sofa.

“I am going to show how much I earned this last month that I worked in the pizzeria here in Madrid working 45 hours a week… Well here is what I earned, I earned 2,450 euros working in a month, more or less about 13.50 an hour they were paying me “, I comment on the tiktoker.

Despite the evidence shown by the young man, Internet users criticized the tiktoker, since they reject that a person can earn thousands of euros as a waiter or employee in a pizzeria.

“You don’t get paid that as a waiter or cook here in Spain”, “Those of us who live in Spain know that this is impossible”, “Not even an engineer in Spain earns that”, were some of the comments.