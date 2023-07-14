As a construction intern, a woman architect You can perform various responsibility tasks around construction. However, part of the success of women in this field is the show leadership and direction with employees, as well as affective communication.

This was shown by one young architect that went viral for showing the reality of having to live with masonswho, far from seeing her with a disinterested attitude, have included Estefanía as an important part of the working group.

The video was published by the young architect on her Tiktok account@estefaniaavila5where she showed the ‘advantages of being the architect’ in a work.

In the recording, the young woman shows herself dancing in a first scene, wearing loose and comfortable clothes, as well as a tape measure around her waist. After this, the architect shows all the benefits that she has with her workers as she is the one who directs the construction of the project.

“Advantages of being the architect… they treat me to food, they give me cookies and a little toy. Master!”mentioned the architect in the video.

It was as a result of the young woman’s publication that the video went viral on TikTok, and many Internet users commented on it. Some of them pointed out that many of the gifts are courtship and not a simple gesture of gratitude. Likewise, there were those who considered that the young woman is the one who should give gifts to her workers.

“It should be the other way around”, “The prettiest architect”, “We tell her or not”, were some of the comments from netizens.

