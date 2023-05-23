There are times in life when we have to face great deficiencies due to the lack of work and resources at home, this entails a great sacrifice that with effort allows families to get ahead, but at the cost of many unfulfilled dreams.

Such is the case of a woman who moved the social networks by showing how you bought in Walmart everything she wanted to have as a child, but her parents couldn’t give it to her.

The protagonist of this story was the TikTok user, Fernanda (@Soyfergalindo), who decided to bring out her inner child and buy at walmart toys and other items he never had.

“Come with me buy everything I wanted as a child in Walmart“, mentioned the woman who showed the items she took from the store to buy with her own money.

Among the items the woman took from the store’s shelves were a “Cabbage Patch Kids” doll, Gansitos, Choco Krispis, Viennetta and more.

It was after the publication of @soyfernagalindo that Internet users reacted with emotion and many wanted to buy things they never had as children.

“My dream is to buy a micro-oven”, “Thanks to my parents, I never wanted anything from the supermarket”, were some of the comments.