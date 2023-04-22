For interim minister of the GSI, the entirety of the footage should end suspicion of connivance by the former minister on January 8

The acting minister of the GSI (Institutional Security Office), Ricardo Cappelli, said that the lifting of the secrecy of the internal images recorded at the Planalto Palace on January 8 will prove that General Marco Gonçalves Dias, who resigned from his post, was not colluding with extremists who destroyed the building. Video released by CNN Brazil on Wednesday (18.Apr.2023) it shows the now ex-minister in Planalto during the acts.

The disclosure of the entire footage was determined on Friday (April 21, 2023) by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court). However, according to Cappelli, the videos must prove that there is no incriminating fact against the former minister.

“General Gonçalves Dias is a servant with decades of service to the Brazilian State. Now it is very important that people see the images without the cuts, without the editing, because cuts were made with the clear intention of reaching the government and the general”said Cappelli in an interview with the newspaper The globe Published on Friday (21.Apr).

“With the release of the images, it will be demonstrated that there is no possibility of deduction in relation to the conduct of the general, who even, in a very honorable way, insisted on withdrawing from his duties so that there would be no doubt about the honesty of his conduct”completed.

He said that the GSI had maintained the secrecy of the images to respect the confidentiality of the investigations into the attacks carried out by the STF. According to the acting minister, the order to break secrecy was issued by Moraes after he consulted on the possibility of making the videos public in their entirety.

In an interview with the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo Also on Friday (21.Apr), Cappelli said that he received orders from the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) to reformulate the internal structure of the Institutional Security Office, responsible for coordinating government intelligence and carrying out the personal security of the President of the Republic.

“The main request of the president was to accelerate the renewal [de integrantes do gabinete], this will be ongoing next week. [Isso significa] depoliticize, that is, have a more technical, more professional body here that can carry out the work”he stated.

And completed: “I think the fundamental thing is to define, organize more clearly the tasks of the GSI. And organize, structure an intelligence policy that can advise the President of the Republic. Ensuring security.”

Cappelli intervened in the security of the Federal District following the attacks on the 8th of January. He is also Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security.

On the 1st day at the head of the folder, Cappelli sent the STF a list of 10 names of GSI agents who appear in the videos of the date of the attack after determination de Moraes.

GOVERNMENT LEAVE

Gonçalves Dias was Lula’s first minister to leave the government. He resigned on the afternoon of Wednesday (April 18) after appearing in images released by CNN Brazil during the extremist acts of January 8th.

The decision was taken by Dias after a meeting with Lula and the ministers Paulo Pimenta (Secom) and Rui Costa (Civil House). He was the Minister of State who stayed the shortest time in office: 3 months and 18 days.

During the meeting between the ministers and the president, Lula would have suggested to Gonçalves Dias that he only step down from office at the end of the investigations of the Federal Police (Federal police). However, the head of the GSI preferred to resign.

The former minister testified to the PF on Friday (April 21) to talk about the episode. He said that the deposition, which lasted about 5 hours, was an opportunity to “clarify the facts that have been exploited in the press”.

“I trust the investigation and the courts, which will point out that I have no responsibility, whether omissive or commissive, for the events of January 8th”, stated in an interview to TV Globo.

FILMING

The images released show at 3:58 pm on January 8, 2023 an alleged member of the GSI, who, according to the broadcaster, would be a captain, walking close to the invaders. At one point, he circles close to the extremists and even shakes hands with them.

Around 4:29 pm, Dias walks alone and tries to open some doors. Then he walks down the hall and into the presidential office.

Minutes later, the minister appears in the same corridor, accompanied by invaders and appears to indicate the location for the stairs of the building. Afterwards, members of the GSI appear and help with orientation.



