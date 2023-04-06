Culiacán.- Exactly one year ago was celebrated the 65th birthday of Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán Loera in CuliacánNow, the same thing happened on the occasion of the 66th anniversary of who was one of the leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel (CDS).

All the media have told you the same thing in different words, but, DEBATE brings to you what you did not notice about the celebration of ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán in the streets of the Sinaloan capital.

In addition to the three cakes, a live group and a blanket with the photo taken of the man born in La Tuna, Badiraguato, during his first arrest, it is important to mention the presence of a street candy vendor which is usually located in the sector called Isla Musalá.

It is the ‘sweet buchón’named José Carlos López, from the TiKTok account ‘@josecarloslopez8315’, who was present at the celebration of ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán in 2022 and 2023both made in the street.

José Carlos has been a story of overcoming for those who know him, because, for reasons not revealed on social networks, he has been in a rehabilitation process for months that made him go from a wheelchair to walking with a walker.