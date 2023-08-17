The robbery of a 76-year-old woman in California, United States, was captured on video. She was dragged through the parking lot violently and two men ran to help her, while the thief escaped with his belongings.

🇺🇲 | THE LATEST: An African-American man violently assaulted and robbed a 76-year-old woman in broad daylight in California, United States. pic.twitter.com/BAltwoK11F – World Alert (@ AlertaMundial2) August 16, 2023

The violent robbery occurred in Hacienda Heightson the outskirts of Bank of America on Azusa Avenue and Pepper Brook Way, according to US media reports.

Although the victim was injured scrapes and bruises from the manner in which she was assaulted, it is not yet clear if the suspect was carrier of some weapon. He Sheriff’s Department Los Angeles County reported that this incident is being investigated.

There have been many robberies and now it is not safe

According to residents of the sector in which the robbery occurred, they considered it to be a nice and safe communitybut now they must take different precautions So that this does not happen to them, they comment to Channel 5 of Los Angeles (KTLA).

The incident at the Treasury was preceded by another robbery in which another woman was stabbed by robbers outside Dottie’s Flowers in Reseda.

Is it legal to steal in California?

Lately, they’ve been circling videos of robberies in California after a legal reformcalled proposition 47 and approved in 2014.

It is believed that if less than 950 dollars there will be no daily legal consequencesbut what the law actually says is that some thefts that are below that value will be considered as ‘minor offences‘, although they are still illegal.

In addition, in this reform in the California Penal Code it is specified that, in these crimes that were previously considered serious and are now minor, it must be shown that the violence to commit them.

So, according to Associated PressWhoever commits this minor crime will be punished with up to six months in prison and a fine of 1,000 dollars (more than four million in Colombian pesos).

NATALY BARRERA

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

More news in El Tiempo: