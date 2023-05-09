Wherever we go, Mexicans like to share a bit of our culture from music, gastronomy and more. For the youtuber and content creator vlogging islands This could not be an exception, because on his trip through the land of the rising sun he shared Mexican sweets with Japanese to get their reaction.

The video was shared by the content creator himself on TikTok where he showed the reaction of several Japanese boys when trying some Mexican candies As the marzipan and pulparindo.

“Japanese taste Mexican sweets”, He mentioned Islas Vlogs in the video, where he challenges the Japanese in exchange for financial compensation to try sweets from Mexico.

The first to accept the challenge was a young man, who ate a marzipan in one bite. The boy’s reaction was uncomfortable because the peanut mixture ended up drying up the moisture in his mouth. This forced the young man to desperately ask for water.

On the other hand, the second japan tried pulparindo, which is a sweet tamarind pulp enchilado. The boy’s reaction was heartburn, ‘because apparently the taste was too strong for his palate.