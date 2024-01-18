You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
The earthquake was recorded in Huatulco, Oaxaca
X: @webcamsdemexico
The earthquake was recorded in Huatulco, Oaxaca
In the videos spread on social networks you can see how the waves slightly increase their height.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
U.S.
This Thursday, January 18, a magnitude 5 earthquake was reported with epicenter in Crucecita, Santa María Huatulco in Oaxaca, without fatalities or injuriesbut cameras from different bays captured when the sea presented unusual movements due to the tremor.
The Webscam located in the First Hotel in Bahías de Huatulco It shows how the waves increased in height during the earthquake, before breaking ashore.
It is also observed that the panoramic camera of Santa Cruz Bay moves vertically, as if the earthquake had been trepidatious.
(We recommend reading: Drama and emotion in the first draft of the Kings League Americas)
In other images of Tangolunda Bay, It is seen how tourists do not perceive the earthquake movementHowever, the sea presents unusual movements during the earthquake.
(You can also read: Video: extortionist was looking to set fire to his victim's car, but he burned himself)
According to Oaxaca civil protection, monitoring was activated after the earthquake but so far no damage or injuries have been reported.
EL UNIVERSAL – MEXICO
GDA
More news
U.S.
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Videos #magnitude #earthquake #experienced #beaches #Huatulco #Oaxaca
Leave a Reply