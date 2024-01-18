This Thursday, January 18, a magnitude 5 earthquake was reported with epicenter in Crucecita, Santa María Huatulco in Oaxaca, without fatalities or injuriesbut cameras from different bays captured when the sea presented unusual movements due to the tremor.

The Webscam located in the First Hotel in Bahías de Huatulco It shows how the waves increased in height during the earthquake, before breaking ashore.

It is also observed that the panoramic camera of Santa Cruz Bay moves vertically, as if the earthquake had been trepidatious.

(We recommend reading: Drama and emotion in the first draft of the Kings League Americas)

In other images of Tangolunda Bay, It is seen how tourists do not perceive the earthquake movementHowever, the sea presents unusual movements during the earthquake.

(You can also read: Video: extortionist was looking to set fire to his victim's car, but he burned himself)

According to Oaxaca civil protection, monitoring was activated after the earthquake but so far no damage or injuries have been reported.

EL UNIVERSAL – MEXICO

GDA

More news