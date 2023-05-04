It is not a secret that the Mexican regional is in fashion throughout the world, with music of this genre positioned within the global tops of platforms as important as Spotify. Today we will talk about the reaction of a Sinaloan when listening to one of the many corridos that mention the “side hat”.

The video that you will see later was uploaded to TikTok by the user ‘@bryanfelix01’, where a hypnosis show with the typical dynamics of said discipline: challenges, jokes and more.

At a certain point in the show, those who were on stage in Culiacán, Sinaloa, pretended to drive a vehicle while listened to the corrido ‘El Sera y el Chavo’.

Just when the music that makes reference to ‘side hat’one of the hypnotized stood up quickly, took a position to attention and raised one of his hands to his forehead in a military salute.

A symbol of respect among those who know about that environment.

How did the corridos start?

A corrido is a type of traditional Mexican music that tells stories of popular heroes, historical events, love affairs, crimes and other topics of popular interest.

It is often sung with a guitar and is characterized by a distinctive melody and rhythm, with rhyming lyrics and repetitive verses.

the corrido It has been a means to disseminate Mexican culture and history, and has been a popular music genre since the 19th century. It is often associated with revolutionary and resistance movements, and many of the most famous corridos are about revolutionary heroes like Pancho Villa and Emiliano Zapata.

Nowadays, the corrido is still a popular genre in Mexico and in Mexican communities around the world. In addition to the guitar, a variety of musical instruments are used to accompany the music, including accordions, violins, and bajo sextos.

Corridos have evolved over time and are now also used to tell stories about topics such as drug trafficking, migration, and life on the border.