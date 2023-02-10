Culiacán.- Between shouts and the stalking of an unknown subject It is how a couple of men spent the night of February 9 in Culiacan, Sinaloamoment when a Mexican Army helicopter was flying over the northern sector of the capital.

It was on the Facebook account ‘Los Primos Urbex’ where the protagonists of the story they recorded a live video as they do on other occasions, only now they found a male person in the bush who he asked them for money, threw stones and hid among the branches in the middle of a military operation.

The brave men entered between a abandoned road that connects with what they say is an important bridge in Culiacán, Sinaloa. Apparently the passage of the helicopter in the sector was mere coincidence.

Deep in the exploration they met the subject, to whom they gave money. Shortly after, he approached them asking them to help him look for a 20-peso bill that he allegedly dropped in the bush.

When taking the way back they found some articles in the middle of the journey. They were not there on the way, they assured.

With notorious nervousness they decided to return to the car to leave and leave behind the chapter full of tension.

We recommend you read:

Before reaching the vehicle, they were able to record the sound of the helicopter making rounds in the area on several occasions.