The Sinaloa Mountains and a large part of northwestern Mexico is an unexplored region for many, which is why many of the inhabitants of the mountainous area of ​​the state commonly do the impossible to reach their town more comfortably.

It is due to this and thanks to the massification of social networks that more people share what is happening in their environment. Such is the case of a TikTok user who decided to show how a small plane took off at high speed on a ‘secret track’ in the heart of the Sinaloa mountains.

The video clip that has gone viral on the platform was posted by the user @ skinny131094who decided to set the recording to music with a popular corrido known as “El Chino Piloto”, by the Alegres Del Barranco.

In the recording it can be seen how the pilot of the plane puts his foot down to raise the aircraft on the mysterious landing strip which apparently is deep in the Sinaloa Mountains, since you can appreciate the native vegetation of the region.

It was after the publication of the video that many Internet users were shocked by the recording, and some of them pointed out that it is a bit strange to see a dirt track in the middle of the mountain in Sinaloa.

“Culiacán, Sinaloa, small planes, dirt tracks… it’s half suspicious”, “Aerolíneas Cultura de la muerte”were some of the comments.