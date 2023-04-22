Spain.- The buffet They are a great option for people with a good stomach, but in some there are very specific restrictions on the dishes you order. He Group of friends who starred in this story did not take it into account and paid more than 5 thousand 500 pesos for not finishing the food.

All of the above was documented in the video uploaded to the TikTok account ‘@jadaay21’, where it was documented how the young people ordered food without contemplating the possibility of not finishing it and having to pay the full cost of the bill.

At the beginning of the clip, jadaay21, who identifies as ‘Sports and humor lover’, asked his three companions how much they thought they would pay at the end. A way to have fun for a while.

The first person thought that it would be 201.37 euros, the second 190 and the third 200. It would have been interesting if the person furthest away from the price paid for the expenses.

In the end, everyone stood up after not being able to eat any more and went to the checkout to find out what the account was 181 euros, that is, 3 thousand 579.55 pesos according to the change of this Friday, April 21, 2023.