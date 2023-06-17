Keren Canelon, the woman who has caused a stir on social networks for her impeccable way of making tortillas, the beautiful content creator, has conquered everyone in Latin America for its beauty and simplicity.

the prettyto tortilla seller, who is originally from Venezuela, but currently lives in Mexico, since the beginning of the year she became a trend on the Internet, after revealing that she had her first daughter at the age of 11, which is why she generated great controversy.

However, the Venezuelan continues to generate great popularity since on social networks, both Facebook and Instagram, in the account ‘@heykeren__’, she shares a variety of content, among them, for leaving everyone surprised when making food.

One of the viral videos that have millions of interactions is where the young woman who lives in Mexico has shown the beauties that the Aztec country has taught her, the preparation of one of the most important and representative foods, the preparation of tortillas.

Keren has captivated attention for her charisma and culinary skills, since when preparing corn tortillas, she reveals her talent for gastronomy, which is why she is already called by many, “the most beautiful dyke in Latin America”.

When users see how she prepares corn tortillas, they have not stopped leaving her a message, because in one of the clips, she showed that a customer even came back several times to buy, because it is irresistible to visit the business, all to see her.

The young content creator has an OnlyFans account, where she shows her most personal photos in the adult application.