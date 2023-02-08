Turkey.- Rescuers and entire families in Turkey They are fighting a battle against time to pull survivors from the rubble before weather conditions worsen by publicizing the maneuvers in the country and northern Syria, where the death toll is estimated at 7,700.

Puppies of the Ministry of National Defense

It is because of that Mexico He has sent various rescue squads in order to save lives. Among this courageous group of people who have traveled to the Middle East, there are some puppies that remind many of what Frida the pup represented for Mexicans.

Among the puppies that have come to the rescue of people trapped in the rubble after the 7.8-magnitude earthquake that shook the region are; “Balam”, “Rex”, “July”, “Timba”, and “Ecko”, who are now part of the rescue team of the Mexican Red Cross delegation Puebla, Querétaro and the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena), and the Secretary of the Navy.

According to those responsible for the rescue brigades, the Puebla Red Cross travels the puppies “July” and “Rex”, who will support the group of four rescuers “Urban Search and Rescue” (USAR).

“July” and “Rex”/ Puebla Red Cross

The people that make up this group are Anneth López, Alberto Peña, Daniel Hernández and Miguel Ángel who, together with the dogs, will carry out rescue work in the areas affected by the 7.8-magnitude earthquake in Turkey.

It was also reported that the delegation of Cruz Roha Queretaro they travel “Balam” and “Orly”, other puppies that will support the search for survivors.

“Balam” and “Orly”/ Querétaro Red Cross

On the other hand, one of the striking scenes in this first group that traveled to Turkey is that the rescuers from the Secretary of the Navy wore t-shirts with the image of Frida, the heroic dog who died a few months ago and is remembered for being an important part in the rescue maneuvers of the Mexico City earthquake in 2017.