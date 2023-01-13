Mexico.- Known in mythology as colossal beings of great size, the Giants They are individuals who have caused great mystery and skepticism over the years, since their existence has been mentioned since the origin of the human being.

Only in the Bible in the first books of the so-called holy book, the existence of giants on Earth is mentioned. While, in the aztec mythology, the term is mentioned “Quinametzin”, which refers to a race of humans that was characterized by being tall and very strong.

It is due to the above and other beliefs that a series of videos that have begun to circulate on social networks have generated intrigue among Internet users, since they are alleged sightings of giants in different regions of Mexico.

According to what is mentioned in the platform of TikTokthe videos were captured in Lagos de Moreno, Aguascalientes and the region of La Blanca in the State of Mexico.

In these supposed sightings you can see how the silhouette of immense beings walks over the mountains.

Although no further details of what happened were offered, as mentioned on the platform of Chinese origin, these videos have become very frequent since in other regions of the world there are those who claim to have seen giants in the mountains.